Police release picture of suspect in assault case

Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in trying to identify a suspect in an assault case.

The incident happened on March 17, officers were called to the Provincial Court building at 408 York Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was walking from St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street to the court building around 5:45 a.m. Investigators said a man started following the woman and when she reached the Kennedy Street entrance for the court house the man went up to her and there was a struggle.

During the struggle, the woman fell to the sidewalk and police said the man touched her lower body.

He got away before police arrived.

The woman suffered an upper body injury and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police have now released a picture of the suspect and provided more details about his appearance.

He is believed to be between 20 and 30-years-old and around five-foot-nine. He has a larger build with long dark hair. Police said he has a moustache and was wearing glasses and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.