Police release picture of vehicle allegedly involved in firearm incident

Waterloo regional police are looking into three incidents where a firearm was allegedly brandished in Kitchener. Police say they could be connected.

Police believe the three incidents that happened early in the morning on April 12 were crimes of opportunity and the victims were targeted randomly.

One of the incidents allegedly involved someone pointing a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid after early morning prayers during Ramadan.

CTV News Kitchener spoke to a woman who said she and her mother were the victims in this incident. The woman asked not to be publically identified as she fears for her safety.

"We were driving down and suddenly you hear, just a honking at us, and there's a car speeding right towards us," she told CTV News. "So we stop the car and I'm thinking maybe the trunk is open, the gas cap is loose. We roll down the window, he rolls down his, then we just see him pull out his phone and point it at us and we're like, okay that's weird. And suddenly, in the other hand, he pulls up a gun and points it at us."

The woman said they weren’t near the masjid when the incident happened, but feels the incident was hate-motivated.

The suspect was described as a white man around 20-years-old with a thin build. He was wearing a large, dark hoodie with a face mask and driving a dark coloured four door sedan.

Police say the suspect and vehicle remain outstanding. They've released images of a vehicle and are asking the public to identify the occupant of it.

With files from CTV Kitchener's Krista Simpson