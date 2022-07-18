iHeartRadio

Police release pictures of Puslinch break-in

An image of a June 25 break-in in Puslinch released by police. (Submitted/OPP)(Submitted/OPP)

Ontario provincial police have released photos of a break-in at a Puslinch business.

In a media release, police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. on June 25 at a business on Brock Road South.

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a medium build. They were wearing a grey hoodie with a green shirt underneath, dark shorts, white socks and black running shoes.

