Police release sketch of suspect connected to alleged indecent acts near Surrey high school

Weeks after indecent acts were reported near a Surrey high school, local RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect.

Investigators said earlier this month they believe one suspect is connected to multiple incidents near Princess Margaret Secondary. The most recent incident allegedly happened on March 2.

Police said they were told a man exposed and touched himself in the bushes near the school that day. The man was reportedly seen in an area to the south of the school property by a student before classes started.

Mounties believe the same suspect was also involved in four previous incidents. Three of those happened this year, while the other happened last year. All of them happened between 8:20 and 8:30 a.m.

The RCMP's update Tuesday didn't include any new details besides the sketch. The suspect is described, as he was in the first new release about the incidents, as being South Asian and between 30 to 40 years old. Police said he has a medium complexion, dark hair and is about 5'10" with an average build.

In their initial statement, the RCMP said investigators were working with the local school district to ensure the students' safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.