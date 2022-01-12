Police release surveillance image after break-in, theft from Langford business

Police in Langford, B.C., have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in connection with a break-in and theft at a business on Millstream Road.

The West Shore RCMP received a report of a break-in at Island Crushing Ltd. in the 2100-block of Millstream Rd. on Jan. 6.

Police say the perpetrator used a Bobcat machine to damage a gate and load a welding machine into his vehicle.

A surveillance camera at a nearby business captured an image of the perpetrator and his vehicle, according to police.

"We are asking anyone with information about this suspect and the incident to come forward and speak with our investigators," said Const. Alex Bérubé in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.