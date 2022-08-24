Police release surveillance photos from Sylvan Lake shooting in June
Mounties are still searching for two people involved in a shooting in Sylvan Lake in June that sent one person to hospital.
The shooting happened on Lakeshore Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 16.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have now released surveillance photos of the two men believed to be involved in the shooting.
Mounties say one of the men goes by the nickname Louis.
The first man is described as 6’0” tall with dark skin, a slim build, dreadlocks, and a grey hat.
The second man is described as 6’0” tall with dark skin, a beard, short hair, and grey clothing.
Police say the shooting was a targeted attack.
Anyone with any information about either man or about the shooting is asked to call Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
