Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault

Suspect descriptions have been released in connection to a violent assault in Owen Sound.

At about 9:15 p.m. on August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. The assault happened on the sidewalk in front of the victim’s restaurant, The Curry House, on 9th Avenue East.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and remains in critical condition in a London Health Sciences hospital.

Police said the alleged suspect males fled the area, two of which ran southbound on 2nd Avenue East toward the intersection at 9th Street and continued eastbound on 9th Street East.

The first male is described as being Caucasian, 5’10”- 6’2” tall, medium build, with short dark hair, wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes.

The second male suspect is described as being Caucasian, 5’10”- 6’2” tall, medium build, with short brown hair which is longer on top, wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes.

Both are believed to be in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties in age.

Police are aware of a third male who is described as being Caucasian with curly hair, wearing shorts and a t-shirt and being in his late forties to mid-fifties in age.

The vehicle involved is similar to a gray or blue 2000’s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Owen Sound Police at 519-376-1234 or Detective Constable Geoff Bridgeman at gbridgeman@owensoundpolice.com.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).