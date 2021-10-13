Police release suspect photo in arson investigation on Windsor Ave

Windsor police arson investigators are looking for information that may help identify a suspect in relation to an investigation on Windsor Avenue.

Officers responded to a fire call at a residential building located in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 30, shortly after 3 a.m.

Windsor Fire and Rescue were on scene and extinguished the fire, but the premise sustained extensive damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Through investigation, police determined that the fire was suspicious and launched an arson investigation.

The suspect is described as female, white, wearing a grey baseball hat with black rim, black spring jacket, grey pants, black sandals, carrying several bags and a black backpack.

Investigators are requesting anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any further evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-84(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.