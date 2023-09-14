Police release suspect photos after man shot multiple times in Brampton

Peel police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon that left one person injured.

The incident occurred in the area of McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said two men who were unknown to each other got into a verbal argument that escalated to one of them shooting the other multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in non-life-threatening condition.

On Thursday, police named the suspect as 23-year-old Damian Solomon. They also released photos of Solomon in an effort to locate and arrest him.

“If Solomon is located, the public is urged not to approach him, but rather contact 9-1-1 as he may be armed,” Peel Regional Police said.

Anyone with information is also being urged to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.