Police release suspect photos in 'targeted' shooting that seriously injured man walking dog

York Regional Police have released new information along with suspect sketches in connection to a drive-by shooting in Schomberg that left a man with serious injuries earlier this year.

Police say on Feb.12, the 65-year-old victim was walking his dog on a residential street when a car passed him at high speed, turned around and fired multiple shots at the man, striking him 13 times.

After initial speculation that the victim was shot for gesturing for the speeding driver to slow down, police now believe this was a targeted shooting, but the victim was not the intended target.

Police say the victim is going through a lengthy recovery process but will survive.

Investigators have released sketches of the two suspects in the vehicle and are appealing to the public to help identify them.

The suspects were operating a white 2021 Lexus with Ontario license plate CXAK183, which was reported stolen in January.

"We are getting one step closer every day, and we are working on this very seriously. Very intently," said Sgt. Clint Whitney.

"There is no reason to believe that anyone in the neighbourhood has anything to fear for. That information hasn't been presented to me that there's any concerns in the neighbourhood, but obviously, something like this is concerning to people whether or not it's a targeted shooting," Whitney added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.