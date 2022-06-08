Police release suspect videos in Mississauga home invasion targeting luxury vehicle

Peel Regional Police have released surveillance videos of suspects involved in a home invasion style robbery that targeted a luxury vehicle in Mississauga last September in hopes of identifying the culprits.

On Sept. 3, 2021, police say five suspects attended a residence and forced their way into the home, at around 1:40 a.m.

The suspects allegedly demanded the residents’ vehicles and money and one suspect discharged a firearm into the ground, according to police.

None of the victims in the home sustained any injuries.

Police say several of the suspects proceeded to steal a white 2021 Bentley Bentayga from the residents’ driveway.

The Bentley has since been recovered, police say.

On Wednesday, police released two surveillance videos in connection with the incident.

In the first video, a car pulls up to the residence and five suspects are seen running into the home.

In the second video, all of the suspects are seen running out of the home. Three of the suspects entered the Bentley and subsequently fled the area, and the other two suspects fled in the Nissan Murano that they arrived in.

The five suspects are described as males who were wearing masks, dark hooded sweaters, dark pants and gloves.

“These males should be considered armed and dangerous. They are believed to be involved in other home invasions and carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area,” police wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

The investigation is one of many carjackings that police are currently investigating in the GTA, including Project ZigZag which aims to arrest carjackers in Toronto.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).