Police release video connected to break and enter in Elora

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person caught on camera looking through a fridge in an Elora home.

In a tweet, OPP said they’re looking to identify the person in connection to a break and enter that happened Wednesday.

In the video, an individual in a baseball cap can be seen checking inside the fridge and freezer before walking over to the camera and appearing to look directly into it.

#WellingtonOPP looking to identify a person in relation to a break and enter in @CentrWellington. If you can help call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^ju pic.twitter.com/M2QYitv8L4