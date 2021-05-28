Police release video evidence of suspects in August 2020 homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service released video evidence showing two suspects wanted in connection with the homicide of a Toronto man last year.

The video footage, released Friday morning, shows two men walking in a back alley on Alfred Avenue on Aug. 26, 2020, the night 21-year-old Mohammed Yonis Ali of Toronto was shot.

The video, which appears to have been filmed on a dashboard camera, lasts 26 seconds. It shows two men walking down the alley towards the camera. When the man in front walks past the driver’s side of the vehicle, three gunshots are heard.

Ali was found in the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue. He was taken to hospital, where he died two days later from his injuries. No arrests have been made.

The first suspect shown on the video is a man between five-foot-eleven and six-foot-one with an average build. He was wearing silver-framed glasses, a light-coloured jacket with the hood up over a dark baseball cap, and dark shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is a man between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight in height with an obese build. He was wearing a dark hoodie with what appears to be a white North Face logo, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Const. Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service said they’re releasing the video to see if members of the public can help identify the suspects.

“Any information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts before or after the shooting will also be considered very valuable and helpful,” McKinnon said.

“Details about their physical descriptions or the manner in which they walk can also assist in their identification.”

McKinnon said investigators have been working on the case for the past nine months.

“Homicide is continuing to interview people associated with the victim, but with that being said, it’s also at a stage in the investigation that they’re asking for public assistance,” she said.

In April, police released an image of a woman who they said had information about the homicide.

“The woman has been identified, the homicide unit did speak with her,” McKinnon said. “I can’t get into specifics about her role in the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the men and their location is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.