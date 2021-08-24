Police release video footage of suspects in Hwy. 85 and Avalon Place shooting

Waterloo regional police have released new video footage of the suspects wanted in connection with a mid-August shooting.

The daytime shooting started near Hwy. 85 in Waterloo and continued on Avalon Place in Kitchener on Aug. 14.

The video surveillance footage shows two men and the car they were driving.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the two males in the video who are believed to be involved in the shootings that occurred in the area of Hwy 85 in Waterloo & Avalon Place in Kitchener on August 14.



Anyone with info, call police.



More:https://t.co/xm8k9RmJsZ pic.twitter.com/sivZG4zDDv

According to a release, the two men seen in the video were observed in the region and in the area of Victoria Street North in Kitchener on Aug. 13 and 14.

Police say both men have French accents and that the suspects are associated with the four-door matte grey Mercedes E63 believed to be involved in the shooting.

The incident marked the region's 13th shooting so far this year.

Police allege someone in a Mercedes shot a grey Honda Civic while on Hwy. 85. Both cars then raced down the expressway and ended up on Avalon Place where police say more shots were fired.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading toward Homer Watson Boulevard.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We appreciate the public's assistance in providing this video," said Waterloo regional police spokesperson Ashley Dietrich. "Anyone with additional video or information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers."