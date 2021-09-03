Police release video of alleged arsonists setting fire to basketball net

Ottawa police have released a video showing one of three arsons in Osgoode earlier this week.

The security footage taken early Wednesday morning shows three people setting fire to a basketball net outside a home on Eloise Crescent.

The three people quickly flee on foot after setting the fire.

It’s the first of three arsons that police say happened early that morning in the area.

The Ottawa Police arson unit is asking anyone with information to call them at 613-236-1222 ext. 4587.