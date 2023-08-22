Police release video of another Pride flag theft in Norwich Township

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after another Pride flag was stolen in Norwich Township.

A video released by police Tuesday shows a man in a cowboy hat tearing the flag down before running with it into a waiting car.

Police said the theft happened on Stover Street, where multiple Pride flags were stolen in a similar incident on Aug. 7.

Police said they could not release if the thefts happened at the same address.

Speaking to CTV News following the Aug. 7 theft, Tami Murray with Oxford Pride said a decision by Norwich Township council not to fly the Pride flag this spring has embolden people with anti-LGBTQ2S+ views.

“It is absolutely atrocious and town council needs to be leaders. They need to lead, and they need to speak out against this, and they need to support everybody in that community, not just a small minority,” Murray said on Aug. 10.

No charges have been laid in the Aug. 7 theft, police said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

