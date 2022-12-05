Police release video of Cambridge robbery
Waterloo regional police have released a video of a break-in at a Cambridge store in hopes of identifying the people involved.
Police say around 4:50 a.m. on Friday Nov. 25, two suspects forced their way through the front door of a business in the area of King Street East and Westminster Drive South.
The video shows them grabbing merchandise, including coats, shoes and bags before leaving.
Police say it’s believed they were riding bicycles, one of which was captured on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
WRPS' Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team is looking to identify the individuals pictured in connection to a break and enter in Cambridge.
More: https://t.co/OwtcY3jmzH.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or @waterloorcrime.
Occ: 22-287998 (911) pic.twitter.com/Ns8B3z1HzT
