Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a short video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
The shooting happened the evening of June 22 near Séguin and Florette streets, just east of Blair Road. A 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, police released a photo of the sedan the shooter was driving, resembling an older black Lexus. They also released a short video of the shooting captured on a nearby home security camera.
The video shows the car slowing down slightly as it approaches a man wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts on the side of the road.
The man appears to approach the passenger side of the car, but quickly crumples to the ground and the car speeds away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.
