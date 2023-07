Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspect

Waterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.

Police said at 4:20 p.m. on June 24, a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know. It happened while she was sitting outside a home in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive.

According to police, the suspect is described as around 5-foot-7, with an average build and dark hair. He was last seen walking south on Fischer-Hallman Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

