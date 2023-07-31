Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspect
Waterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
Police said at 4:20 p.m. on June 24, a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know. It happened while she was sitting outside a home in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive.
According to police, the suspect is described as around 5-foot-7, with an average build and dark hair. He was last seen walking south on Fischer-Hallman Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.
Our Special Victims Unit continues to investigate a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the Forest Hill area of Kitchener on June 24.
Looking to identify the individual in the video.
Details: https://t.co/94ZRUoX0e1
Occ: 23-180718 (904) pic.twitter.com/pc3cYq5zK0
-
Trudeau appears at news conference with bandage after bumping head playing with his kidsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing teenThe Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
The salsa event that's spicing up downtown WinnipegA weekly event has been spicing up downtown Winnipeg with some Latin dance.
-
Here's how much the Sask. government has spent so far on a controversial ad campaignCTV News has learned how much the Saskatchewan government has spent on a controversial campaign.
-
Vancouver drug dealer who sexually assaulted vulnerable Indigenous girls sentenced to 5 years in prisonA Vancouver drug dealer who sexually assaulted two vulnerable Indigenous girls – one who was 12 years old and one who was 14 – after giving them "intoxicants" has been sentenced to five years in prison.
-
P.E.I. police lay firearm charges after crisis negotiation lasting several hoursMounties in P.E.I. say they have laid firearm charges against a 62-year-old man following a crisis negotiation that lasted several hours.
-
Kitchener woman, 49, arrested following multiple break-insA Kitchener woman has been arrested after three homes were broken into in the Chandler Drive area earlier this year.
-
-
Investigator attending South Windsor house fireFire officials say an upgraded working fire at a South Windsor home is now under control.