Police release video of man believed to be connected to six break-and-enters in K-W

Waterloo regional police are asking for assistance from the public to locate a man wanted in connection to a series of commercial break-and-enter incidents in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Christopher Featherbe, 34, is wanted on the strength of a warrant for six break-ins between Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, according to police.

In a previous news release in August, police said the businesses were at Glasgow Street and Victoria Street North in Kitchener, and Union Street, King Street North, and Peppler Street in Waterloo.

Police previously encouraged businesses to keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity or people.

Police included new video from a Nest Cam in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance to locate Christopher Featherbe, 34.



Mr. Featherbe is currently wanted in connection to a series of commercial break-ins in Kitchener and Waterloo.



More: https://t.co/QR8rp9mlg5.



Please contact police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/x4sAsENWhH pic.twitter.com/g6bPWUeDky

In August, police released three images and a video, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Featherbe is described as 5’9” tall, with a medium build, and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.