Police release video of Norwich, Ont. flag theft
Police have released a video of someone caught on camera stealing multiple flags from outside an address in Norwich, Ont.
In a social media post, Ontario Provincial Police said the theft happened on Stover Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.
One of the flags taken was a Pride flag, police said.
In the video, a person wearing a motorcycle helmet is seen ripping three flags off a pole or wall before running away with them.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
#OxfordOPP is investigating a theft of multiple flags, including a Pride flag, from an address on Stover St., #Norwich, that occurred August 7th at approximately 4:30 a.m. If you have any info, contact #OPP 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeStoppersOC at 1-800-222-8477 @OxfordCounty pic.twitter.com/jVadLwTE9k— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 8, 2023
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.