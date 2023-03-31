Police release video of suspect in fatal downtown Toronto stabbing
Police are making a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood earlier this month.
The victim, 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro, was stabbed during an altercation with four other men near Queen and Sherbourne streets in the early morning hours of March 6.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Within two weeks police had arrested three suspects in the case and had issued a Canada-wide warrant for a fourth.
However, that suspect has remained outstanding.
On Friday police issued a new photo of the suspect, 27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim, as well as surveillance camera footage which appears to show him chatting with some other men on the night of the murder.
Police also made a renewed appeal for information about Ibrohim's whereabouts, warning that he is considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.
“Anyone harbouring or assisting Hussein Ibrohim may be charged with a criminal offence,” police said in a news release.
Ibrohim is wanted for second-degree murder.
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club showMembers of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.