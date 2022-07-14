Police release video of SUV being stolen from Fergus driveway

Wellington County OPP have released surveillance video of what they're calling a “vehicle entry spree” in Fergus.

Police say the thieves took keys, garage door openers, wallets and cash from vehicles that were unlocked. Vehicles with valuables in plain sight had their windows smashed. At the end of the video, an SUV can be seen being stolen and driven away.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

#WellingtonOPP release more surveillance footage from #Fergus vehicle entry spree. Can you help investigators ID these parties. ^JC @CentrWellington @wellingtncounty @CSGWtips pic.twitter.com/qW3YoztmXJ