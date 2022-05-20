Police remind boaters about rules and regulations ahead of long weekend

With the May long weekend finally here, the Ontario Provincial Police and boating safety advocates are reminding boaters to follow safety rules, especially with so many other boaters out there.

Safe Boating Awareness Week also begins Saturday, hammering home the safety message.

Jill Faulkner, commander of the North Bay Power and Sail Squadron, said preparation is key.

"They need to be sure themselves and their boat is prepared,” Faulkner said. “They need to be cold water safe and we encourage everyone to take a boating course."

Five people died in boat incidents in the region last year, while nine people perished the previous year.

"All of our fatalities didn't involve PFDs or life-jackets and many of them are linked to alcohol or drug use," said OPP Staff Sgt. Tyler Croxall.

Across the province, 27 people died on OPP patrolled lakes or rivers last year. In all, 13 deaths involved human-powered boats such as canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. In contrast, 32 people were killed in 2020.

Statistics show more than 80 per cent of Canadians who drown while boating were not wearing life-jackets or were wearing them improperly.

"As soon as you're immersed in water, it doesn't matter how warm it is, it is still cooler than your body temperature," Faulkner said.

"It doesn't take long before you lose the ability to swim any distance."

Boaters should have what’s called the ‘Pleasure Craft Operator Card’ or some other proof of competency.

Faulkner recommends going through a safety list before you leave: ensure you are knowledgeable about your upcoming trip; that the boat is properly equipped with the required safety equipment; the weather is suitable for the voyage; you have enough fuel; and, you have a trip plan.

Throughout Safe Boating Awareness Week, provincial police are warning boaters they will be on lakes and waterways ensuring people are following safety regulations while ensuring no one is impaired while operating a boat.

Police can conduct random boat stops to check sobriety and ensure boaters have proper safety equipment.

"The No. 1 cause of incidents is vessels capsizing," said OPP acting Insp. Ray St. Pierre. "Smaller vessels are capsizing and there's also collisions."

Nearly 40 per cent of people who died while boating last year were not operating the boat. Either they were passengers, swimmers or they were being towed behind the boat.

"We want everyone to be safe on our waterways," said St. Pierre.