Police remind drivers to be aware as Hogs for Hospice rolls through Essex County this weekend

Essex County OPP are reminding residents to be extra vigilant and patient as the Hogs for Hospice motorcycle rally is taking place this weekend.

The rally is largely attended in Leamington from July 29-31. Area police are reminding those on the road to look out and a take a little more time when making manoeuvres such as signaling turns and checking blind spots due to the influx of motorcyclists.

Hogs for Hospice is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day event features concerts, a custom bike show, games, venders and the registered ride all in an effort of raising funds for the local Hospice and healthcare in Leamington.

Drivers are encouraged to regularly check their mirrors in order to be more aware of activity around their vehicles. Police say this simple safety skill will help to prevent unnecessary collisions and increase road safety for all.

"We want to remind motorcyclists and drivers that it's important to share the road responsibly. Observing posted speed limits and keeping alcohol, drugs and distractions off our roads are vital to reducing the number of motorcycle collisions, injuries and deaths. This is a reminder that safety does not take a holiday,” said acting staff Sgt. Ian Rathbone.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area to ensure the safety of those attending the event and assist with any traffic-related issues.

Police are urging anyone attending the event to plan ahead if consuming intoxicating substances.