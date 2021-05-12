Police remind drivers to slow down after stunt driving charges laid

Charges have been laid for alleged speeding and racing over the past few days.

A 64-year-old from Stratford was charged with allegedly travelling at a 'high rate of speed' above the posted 90 km/h zone in Huron County on Monday.

The individual who was allegedly caught driving in excess of 140 km/h, was observed by an officer patrolling the North Line east of Walton.

The driver was charged with Stunt Driving – Excessive Speed and is expected to appear in court in July.

Another individual was stopped by London police Tuesday on Wellington Road near Westminster Drive.

The 22-year-old driver, who was allegedly travelling 135 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, was charged with stunt driving along with not having a muffler.

In both cases, the individual's license and vehicle was seized for seven days.

