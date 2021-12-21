Police remind motorists to clear all snow from vehicles before driving
Police are asking drivers to take the time to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice before heading out onto roadways.
"The Highway Traffic Act requires that drivers have a clear view to the front and sides of their vehicles," Huntsville OPP tweeted on Tuesday, adding pictures of a snow-covered vehicle.
South Simcoe Police also took to social media with the same reminder.
"Clear ALL snow and ice off your vehicle before you hit the road," police tweeted. "Scraper and brush in the car."
They also posted an image of a vehicle adding the driver received a warning after being stopped while travelling along Highway 89 at Highway 400.
Snow or ice on the body of a car can be considered a safety hazard.
Ontario drivers can face a fine if pulled over for not properly clearing snow from the entire vehicle.
-
Saline given instead of vaccine to some at St. Thomas mass vaccination siteSouthwestern Public Health officials say some people who believe they received a COVID-19 vaccine may have actually been given saline solution.
-
All I want for Christmas is a booster shot, rapid test kit and PCR appointmentWith Dec. 25 just days away, it's not gifts that are top of mind for many Ontarians. Their wish list consists of a booster appointment, followed by PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests.
-
Woman acting as child's guardian charged with sexual assault, procurement: Winnipeg policeA 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and procurement-related charges involving a youth who was under her guardianship.
-
Charges dropped against Durham, Ont. men claiming police brutalityA father and son from West Grey claiming they were victims of police brutality, have had all charges against them dropped.
-
Sask. adds 17 Omicron infections, 67 new COVID-19 casesSaskatchewan confirmed 17 more Omicron variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 82.
-
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted kids and parents? Sask. researchers are finding outNew federal funding has been given to the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) for pandemic-related research — including a project looking into youth and parents' mental health
-
Gas-like smell, but no appreciable readings near Wheatley explosion siteThe Municipality of Chatham-Kent is informing the public that even though a gas-like smell has been detected near the site of the Wheatley explosion, there are no appreciable readings.
-
Omicron over the holidays: Sask. releases modeling, public health recommendationsSaskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says the province is not seeing “widespread community transmission” of Omicron, yet. However, he says it is only a matter of time before it becomes the dominant strain.
-
MLA Dang leaves NDP caucus after RCMP search of his home: NotleyEdmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang has left the NDP caucus, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday.