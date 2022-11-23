Police remind motorists to renew licence plates

Licence plate stickers are a thing of the past, but police want motorists to know they still need to renew their licence plates.

Renewing licence plates can be done online for free and require:

licence plate number

vehicle permit number

insurance company name and policy number

odometer reading

Renewals can also be done in person at Service Ontario centres.

WHY DO I NEED TO RENEW

Vehicle owners will no longer receive a sticker or have to pay renewal fees. Still, the Ministry of Transportation requires licence plates to be renewed every one to two years to ensure insurance is valid and there are no outstanding fees or fines.

"Law enforcement will be instantly aware your licence plate has been renewed," the ministry's website states.

STICKER REFUNDS

Vehicle owners who paid to renew licence plate stickers between March 1, 2020, and March 12, 2022, should have received a refund.

Find out more information about getting a refund.

LICENCE PLATE RENEWAL:

�� It's FREE

�� You will no longer receive a sticker

�� You must renew your licence plate

More info and renew online here - https://t.co/luqZY3eDtE pic.twitter.com/bCsDeLPa2B