Six-year-old boy suffers broken arm after falling out window in Ottawa, police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa police are reminding parents and guardians to secure access to your windows this spring after a six-year-old boy fell out a second storey window earlier this week.
Emergency crews responded to the incident on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the boy fell out of a second storey window and suffered a broken arm.
With the warmer weather in the forecast and the likelihood that windows are open, police warn there are safety risks for a child to potentially fall out.
"It is important to secure access to your windows," police said.
Here are some tips to keep children safe around open windows:
- Lock your window closed at all times when you cannot supervise a small child around this falling hazard
- Install window guards
- Put up window stoppers
- Move furniture away from windows (there are more accidents when furniture is near a window)
- Remove the cranks from crank-open windows to keep kids from opening them
