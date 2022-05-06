iHeartRadio

Six-year-old boy suffers broken arm after falling out window in Ottawa, police say

Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are reminding parents and guardians to secure access to your windows this spring after a six-year-old boy fell out a second storey window earlier this week.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy fell out of a second storey window and suffered a broken arm. 

With the warmer weather in the forecast and the likelihood that windows are open, police warn there are safety risks for a child to potentially fall out.

"It is important to secure access to your windows," police said.

Here are some tips to keep children safe around open windows:

  • Lock your window closed at all times when you cannot supervise a small child around this falling hazard
  • Install window guards
  • Put up window stoppers
  • Move furniture away from windows (there are more accidents when furniture is near a window)
  • Remove the cranks from crank-open windows to keep kids from opening them
