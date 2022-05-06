Six-year-old boy suffers broken arm after falling out window in Ottawa, police say

Ottawa police are reminding parents and guardians to secure access to your windows this spring after a six-year-old boy fell out a second storey window earlier this week.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Baseline Road near Navaho Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy fell out of a second storey window and suffered a broken arm.

With the warmer weather in the forecast and the likelihood that windows are open, police warn there are safety risks for a child to potentially fall out.

"It is important to secure access to your windows," police said.

Here are some tips to keep children safe around open windows: