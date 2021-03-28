Police reminding people to remove valuables from vehicles following string of break-ins

Winnipeg police are warning the public to not leave their valuables inside their vehicles after a string of break-ins over the last several months.

Police said between the beginning of January and March 25, a man was going throughout the city and waiting for people to park their cars, specifically targeting daycares, cemeteries and dog parks.

When the people would leave their vehicles, police said the man would break in and take their wallets or purses that were left behind. He would take the items out of the wallets and purses and then make purchases at nearby businesses.

Police said there were also three occasions where the man broke into people's houses while they were outside and stole items.

Police were able to identify the man and he was arrested on March 25.

Gregory Francis Courchene, 49, from Winnipeg has been charged with 56 counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of break, enter and commit, and 80 counts of unauthorized use of credit card data.

He is currently in custody and the charges haven't been proven in court.

Const. Jay Murray said everyone needs to take steps to prevent this kind of crime.

"I know I'm guilty of it at times when I've gone to a dog park, you don't want to carry your wallet. You think it will be safe in the vehicle and this is a good reminder if you do choose to leave that in the vehicle, even if it is locked, you can certainly be targeted," said Murray.

He is also reminding people to lock their front doors of their homes if they are out doing yard work as it could prevent people from breaking in.