Police renew appeal for witnesses to deadly Bradford crash involving motorcycle
Police are appealing once again to the public for information as they continue to investigate a deadly collision that happened in May in Bradford.
South Simcoe police say the crash happened on May 9 around 4:50 p.m. on County Road 88, east of Highway 400, and involved an SUV and motorcycle.
A 53-year-old Bradford man who was riding the motorcycle died.
The other driver remained at the scene.
"This is a heavily travelled area for commuter traffic at this time of day. Police are aware there may have been other vehicles in the area that may have witnessed the collision," the service stated on Friday in its renewed appeal for help.
They ask anyone with information, security or dash cam footage to contact the investigating officer at 905-775-3311 ext. 2035 or via email.
Alternatively, anyone seeking to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.
