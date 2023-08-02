Police renew call for answers in 2020 murder case

It has been three years since the body of David Oliver was discovered in a field off Army Camp Road.

"His death was determined to be a homicide. That homicide has gone undetermined [as of] right now," said OPP Const. Jamie Bydeley.

With no arrests made in the case, OPP, in partnership with the Anishinabek Police Service, have posted two new billboards. One is located outside of the police detachment and the other along Highway 21 at the intersection for Kettle and Stony Point.

"We’re pleading for tips from the public to solve this homicide. The billboards were erected in order to hopefully gain some tips from the public," said Bydeley.

Chief Kimberly Bressette of the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation released a statement, which read in part, "Our entire community has felt the devastating loss of David Oliver like it had happened yesterday; our deepest condolences continue to go out to his family." Bressette continued, “David deserves justice, his family deserves closure, please speak out if you know anything."

A similar plea came from the mother of David Oliver, Carla Rogers, "As a mom, I appeal to you, the pubic for any information regarding my son David's death."

Rogers continued in a Facebook post speaking about her son, "I think about my son all the time, and the great times we had as a family. I can't tell you the pain and suffering this has caused because there are no words."

"Somebody out there knows what happened to David Oliver in the beginning of August 2020, and we would plead that they would come forward and give us some information." Bydeley added.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible with Oliver's death.