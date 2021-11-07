Police renew call for help in locating man missing seven years

On the seventh anniversary of his disappearance, the Winnipeg Police Service is renewing its call for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Colten Pratt.

Investigators previously released that Pratt was seen on November 6, 2014, in the downtown area of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe he was later seen in a bus shelter on the corner of Main Street and Redwood Avenue in the early morning hours of Friday, November 7, 2014.

Video footage shows a man believed to be Pratt at the bus shelter between 12:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m.

During this time, police believe he had an encounter with at least two other people. The Winnipeg Police Service requests anyone who recalls seeing activity at the bus shelter or has further information to contact investigators.

Police describe Pratt as being five-foot-ten, approximately 160 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.