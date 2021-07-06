Police renew call for witnesses after woman dies in crash near Duncan

RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a fatal crash near Duncan on Monday.

Police were called to the crash at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Allenby Road just before 11:30 a.m.

At the time, police said that a pedestrian had died after being struck by a semi-truck. Now, RCMP say that the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was riding an older style E-bike that resembles a Vespa at the time of the collision.

Police say they're releasing these details in hopes that someone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision will come forward and share their information.

RCMP say the driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage, or who witnessed the crash is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-416-0352.