Police renew calls for info in rash of hateful graffiti incidents along Pembina Highway

The Winnipeg Police Service is again calling on the public for help in identifying a male suspect believed to be responsible for a rash of hateful graffiti symbols painted on several south Winnipeg businesses last summer.

The service previously released suspect images and surveillance video of the incidents that are believed to have happened on July 22, 2021 between midnight and 4 a.m. Police say ten businesses along Pembina Highway were vandalized.

Officers say the suspect appears to be in his 20s to 30s and was wearing lime green shorts, a plaid shirt, a red and white cap and had a distinct black gym bag slung across his body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.