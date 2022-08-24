Police renew calls for info in rash of hateful graffiti incidents along Pembina Highway
The Winnipeg Police Service is again calling on the public for help in identifying a male suspect believed to be responsible for a rash of hateful graffiti symbols painted on several south Winnipeg businesses last summer.
The service previously released suspect images and surveillance video of the incidents that are believed to have happened on July 22, 2021 between midnight and 4 a.m. Police say ten businesses along Pembina Highway were vandalized.
Officers say the suspect appears to be in his 20s to 30s and was wearing lime green shorts, a plaid shirt, a red and white cap and had a distinct black gym bag slung across his body.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Ukrainian flag raised outside Halifax City Hall to mark Independence DayUkraine’s national anthem rang outside Halifax City Hall Wednesday, as supporters gathered to commemorate the country’s Independence Day.
-
RCMP PTSD study probes important questions surrounding mental healthVictims of traumatic events sometimes experience PTSD, but what about those first responders who aid them?
-
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photosA federal jury found Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, US$16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.
-
Deputy PM Freeland responds to feds fertilizer emissions plan during Sask. visitDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spent Wednesday in Saskatchewan touring a potash mine and meeting with Saskatoon's mayor.
-
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicideCalgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
-
Heavy winds fan brushfire near Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood, B.C.Firefighters were called to a brushfire in Colwood, B.C. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located beside Esquimalt Lagoon at Fort Rodd Hill, near the Belmont Battery, and measured about 60 square metres when firefighters arrived.
-
Manitoba government invests in 30 organizations promoting accessibility in the provinceThirty organizations in Manitoba are receiving support from the provincial government to tackle projects that promote accessibility.
-
Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast CalgaryThe body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday
-
Therapy dogs helping health-care workers decompress at B.C. hospitalExhausted workers at BC Children's Hospital are getting a mental health boost from specially trained therapy dogs.