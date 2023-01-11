Police renew calls for information in Forest Glade attempted murder

It’s a fairly common occurrence, there’s a knock on your front door, maybe you look through the peephole or a window and see someone with an identification badge for a charity - at worst, maybe they’re interrupting your dinner.

But Windsor police are saying that, on Jan. 2, opening the door in this instance almost cost a woman her life in Forest Glade.

Speaking to members of the media Wednesday, Sgt. Darius Goze said the suspect, whose image investigators first put out on Jan. 8, flashed an ID badge indicating he was canvassing for a charity before forcing his way into the victim’s home.

Footage from a home security camera released by police earlier this week, shows the suspect knocking politely. You can see he even knocks that classic “shave and a haircut” rhythm.

However, after the video cuts off. Police say the man forced his way into the home in what they call a targeted attack, nearly killing the woman inside.

Investigators won’t comment on a possible motive or what type of injuries were sustained but say the victim is lucky to be alive.

“The victim is there doing fine. They're in a stable condition and recuperating from their injuries,” said Goze.

“He presented himself to the victim with an identification badge that he held around his neck. We have confirmed with other agencies and other charitable organizations that they did not have a representative or represent representatives canvassing the area on January 2.”

Goze said “corroborated information” has led investigators to see this as a targeted incident, saying there’s no threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone who lives near Eastview Horizon Public School on Forest Glade Drive, or in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road to check their surveillance cameras and dash cams, specifically between 5p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

The suspect is described as white, average height, with short brown hair and a short beard.

In addition to the identification badge, he also had a satchel-style bag slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.catchcrooks.comwww.catchcrooks.com