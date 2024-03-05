Police reopen 9th Concession Road after crash

Windsor police have reopened a section of 9th Concession after a crash.

Police say the 4800 block of 9th Concession was closed in both directions, but reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area around 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Case # 24-25390



The 4800 block of 9th Concession is closed in both directions due to a collision. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/lBqDkMtVsn