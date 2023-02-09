Police report about person 'passed out' in car leads Mounties to wanted man in Okanagan
A police report of two people "passed out" in a car in West Kelowna led to the arrest of a dangerous man who was the subject of a police warning last week, according to authorities.
The Kelowna RCMP issued a warning on Feb. 3 that John Aronson, who was described as a "violent, high-risk, repeat offender," was at large. He had been court-ordered to live at a facility in Surrey, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he cut off his monitoring device. His connection to the Okanagan, police said, led them to believe he may return to that region.
On Thursday, the detachment said Aronson was back in custody awaiting his next court appearance along with the unnamed female found with him in the vehicle.
Spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the officer who responded to the call about the people in the vehicle "immediately" recognized Aronson.
"The officer along with a member of the public who made the initial report, took a very dangerous individual off our streets and for that we are extremely grateful,” Della-Paolera Media said in a media release announcing the arrest.
-
Elsipogtog RCMP seek man wanted on two arrest warrants for alleged assaultsThe Elsipogtog RCMP is trying to locate a 25-year-old man wanted on two arrest warrants.
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
Riders extend local product Mitchell Picton for 2 yearsRegina product and receiver Mitchell Picton has signed a two year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release.
-
'What can we do for them?': RCMP youth leadership workshop empowering youth to create change in their communitiesA youth leadership workshop put on by RCMP Depot Division is empowering youth to be a part of change in their communities, while giving them a glimpse into life as a cadet.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
Federal government, PSAC to resume negotiations in April as union holds strike voteThe Public Service Alliance of Canada announced on Friday the union and the federal government will resume negotiations with the assistance of a third-party mediation in April.
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution planNorthern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sourcesThe unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News. On Friday, U.S. officials announced that a military fighter jet shot down the object flying off the coast of Alaska, before it entered Canada.
-
Elderly man reported missing in WindsorWindsor police are searching for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since last Friday.