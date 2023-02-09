Police report about person 'passed out' in car leads Mounties to wanted man in Okanagan

A police report of two people "passed out" in a car in West Kelowna led to the arrest of a dangerous man who was the subject of a police warning last week, according to authorities.

The Kelowna RCMP issued a warning on Feb. 3 that John Aronson, who was described as a "violent, high-risk, repeat offender," was at large. He had been court-ordered to live at a facility in Surrey, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he cut off his monitoring device. His connection to the Okanagan, police said, led them to believe he may return to that region.

On Thursday, the detachment said Aronson was back in custody awaiting his next court appearance along with the unnamed female found with him in the vehicle.

Spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the officer who responded to the call about the people in the vehicle "immediately" recognized Aronson.

"The officer along with a member of the public who made the initial report, took a very dangerous individual off our streets and for that we are extremely grateful,” Della-Paolera Media said in a media release announcing the arrest.