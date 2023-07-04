iHeartRadio

Police report drowning death in east London


Police and EMS responded to a home on Beatrice Street in London, Ont. on July 4, 2023 after a man was found deceased in a swimming pool. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Beatrice Street in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road for a medical emergency.

According to police, the victim was located deceased in a pool.

The Major Crime Section remained at the scene and is helping with the chief coroner's investigation.

