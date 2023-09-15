Police request public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Producer and Anchor
Blair Farthing
The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing teenage girl.
Simratia Hamre-Wyka, 14, was last seen in the 400 block of 29th Street West around midnight on September 15th. Police and family members are concerned she may be in a vulnerable state.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater with sparkly Elton John print, with another sweater tied around her shoulders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.
