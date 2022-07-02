Police rescue dog from locked vehicle parked at Toronto area mall

Animal control is investigating after a dog was left inside a locked vehicle in a mall parking lot in Mississauga on Canada Day.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about a dog left inside a vehicle at Square One Shopping Centre, in the area of City Centre Drive near Duke of York Boulevard, at around 10:25 a.m. on Friday.

“Officers arrived and noticed that the dog appeared to be in distress and gained access to the vehicle by breaking the car window,” Const. Heather Cannon said in a statement.

The three-year-old Spaniel was removed from the hot vehicle and placed in an air conditioned police cruiser and given water.

Cannon said she “perked up” quickly and did not require medical attention.

It is unknown how long the dog was left in the vehicle.

The owner of the dog, a woman in her 40s, returned to the vehicle and was met by police officers.

“After further investigation, it was determined that an educational avenue would be the best course of action. However, there will be an ongoing investigation by animal control,” Cannon said.

Yesterday’s high was 29 C in the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone who sees an animal left inside a vehicle is asked to call police.