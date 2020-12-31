A gym in Arthur plans on staying open during the province-wide lockdown.

Staff from Futuristic Fitness in Arthur took to social media, saying members can still access the facility using a key fob system. New members are still accepted, the post said.

The lockdown started on Boxing Day and is expected to last four weeks in southern Ontario. Non-essential businesses, like gyms, were forced to close their doors for the duration.

Provincial police told CTV Kitchener they were at the gym on Thursday morning.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to the gym for comment.