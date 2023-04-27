iHeartRadio

Police respond to a weapons call in Barrie


There was a heavy police presence in a southwest neighbourhood in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., April 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Mike Watkins)

Barrie police responded to a weapons call on Downing Crescent off Marsellus Drive in the city's southwest end Thursday.

Police say the investigation launched in the early morning hours, with several people taken into custody.

No charges were laid.

12