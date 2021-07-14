Police respond to alleged fight in Victoria Park: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged fight near Victoria Park on Tuesday evening.
In a news release on Wednesday, officials said they responded to reports of a fight in the area of 80 Schneider Ave.
In the release, police said it was alleged one of the people involved in the fight was brandishing a firearm. There was also a report that a man was stabbed, but those allegations haven't been confirmed.
According to police, two men aged 25 and 37 were taken to hospital with minor injuries. One of the men had "injuries consistent with being struck by an object."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
There will be a heavy police presence in area of Victoria Park, near Schneider Avenue, in Kitchener after reports of a disturbance.
One male has been located with injuries.
Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/cjpuHxVQD7
-
-
House in northeast London, Ont. destroyed by fireAn investigation is underway after fire destroyed a home on Appel Street.
-
New CEO named for Calgary’s Green Line LRT projectA new CEO has been named to the Green Line LRT project.
-
Tecumseh approves purchase of high water rescue vehicleThe Town of Tecumseh is ready for the next big flood.
-
'I do not believe that we’ll ever return to a pre-COVID normal': N.S. enters penultimate stage of reopeningNova Scotia officially entered the fourth phase of a five-phase reopening plan Wednesday, meaning restaurants and bars can now return to their regular hours and retail stores are able to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures in place.
-
Snow Valley to host fine dining experienceSnow Valley will be hosting a summer series of fine dining and celebrity chefs starting Thursday.
-
1 in hospital after shooting in southeast EdmontonA 37-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.
-
Calls to loosen visitor restrictions in hospitals grow as vaccinations riseWith vaccination rates rising every day in Ontario, some people are calling for hospitals to loosen visitor rules, saying it could have a huge impact for everyone.
-
Lightning sparks more wildfires in northern Sask. as evacuees fleeHot and dry conditions across the province likely won’t improve in the next few days as several northern communities evacuate due to nearby wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).