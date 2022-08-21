iHeartRadio

Police respond to alleged gun shots in Via Italia

Windsor police say shots were fired Friday night in the 900 block of Lillian Avenue. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police responded to a "shots fired" call Friday night near the city's Via Italia neighbourhood.

Police say they were called to the 900 Block of Lillian Avenue near Erie Street East.

There have been no injuries reported but they found a damaged vehicle in the area.

No arrests have been made, as police search for a suspect and involved vehicle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Windsor police.

12