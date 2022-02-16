Police respond to alleged pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police responded to reports of a pharmacy robbery in the area of Weber Street East and Montgomery Road in Kitchener Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told CTV News the 911 call came in just before 6 p.m. Multiple suspects robbed the pharmacy before fleeing the area.

This comes after a string of pharmacy robberies in January prompted police to issue a warning to businesses.

In a tweet, police advised there would be an increased police presence in the area of Weber Street East and Montgomery Road.

