Police respond to collision between cyclist, vehicle

Waterloo regional police responded to a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tweeted about the crash at King Street East and Cedar Street in Kitchener around 3:30 p.m.

Police said people should "expect heavy delays" and are asked to avoid the area.

There's no word on any injuries at this point.

