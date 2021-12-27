Police respond to fatal vehicle collision in Amherstburg

Two people were injured and one person has passed away following a collision in Amherstburg believed to be caused by wet road conditions.

Two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on Howard Avenue between Texas Road and Country Road 10 just before 6:30 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles lost control and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

**Citizens to avoid County Rd 9 between Texas Rd and County Rd 10 (for undetermined amount of time- will advise) due to accident** #YQGTraffic -17170

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the scene.

Police had the intersection blocked off for several hours before reopening the area around 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.