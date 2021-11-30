iHeartRadio

Police respond to fire at off-campus student residential apartment

Emergency crews were called to an off-campus student residential apartment building in Waterloo Monday evening.

Waterloo regional police said they were called to 328 Regina St. North at about 7:40 p.m. for a reported small fire within a unit.

Police said damage was minimal.

Officers are investigating the cause and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

