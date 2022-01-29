Police respond to five overdose calls in Waterloo Region

Waterloo regional police have issued a warning to the public after responding to five overdose calls on Friday.

In a tweet, police said the calls were in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West.

Police ask anyone using drugs, or knows someone using, to always carry naloxone with them.

More information on naloxone use and how to recognize a drug overdose can be found on the Government of Ontario website.

WARNING issued after emergency services responded to five overdose calls in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West, earlier today.



If you use drugs or know someone who does, carry naloxone. Learn how to recognize an overdose at: https://t.co/Mr3zAfWw8p. pic.twitter.com/3S2xR3UL0j